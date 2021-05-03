Proposed car wash on East San Marnan Drive gets Waterloo City Council approval

WATERLOO — A planned car wash on East San Marnan Drive in Waterloo got unanimous approval Monday from City Council members.

The business — “Club Carwash” — will be a 5,500-square-foot building in front of Menards. It will sit at the northeast corner of Hammond Avenue and East San Marnan Drive, documents show. The project is slated to be completed by Dec. 31, the agreement said.

Developer Club Car Wash Waterloo LLC was granted 70% property tax rebates for one year, according to the agreement.

The property will have a $1.1 million minimum assessed value, which is used to calculate taxes.

The building will have a prominent red-and-black logo of the car wash name. The developer is expected to handle landscaping, parking improvements, paving and signage, the agreement said.

City documents said the project could help attract people to Waterloo, create jobs, generate more tax base and provide new investment in the area.

