Proposal would protect media, protesters from lawsuit intimidation

DES MOINES — An Iowa House Judiciary subcommittee advanced legislation that could block so-called strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPP), such as the libel suit that led a Carroll newspaper to start a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover legal expenses it incurred defending itself against a libel lawsuit.

The lawsuits are intended to censor, intimidate and silence critics — “essentially to prevent ‘bad’ stories from being published” by burdening news media with the cost of a legal defense, Rep. Dustin Hite, R-New Sharon, said.

That was the case in Carroll when a former police officer sued the Daily Times Herald for libel in 2017 after it published the results of a two-month investigation into his relationship with a teenage girl.

The court ruled in favor of the family-owned newspaper, but it incurred $140,000 in legal expenses defending itself against an “existential threat,” co-owner Douglas Burns said Thursday. The GoFundMe campaign raised about $99,000.

Burns was “heartened” by the proposed legislation resulting from efforts by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Steven Holt, R-Denison, and Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller.