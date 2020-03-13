Proposal would count firefighter experience on PSO application, extend paid leave

City attorney Kevin Rogers said he looked into a federal requirement for a 45-day notice of termination under the Age Discrimination Employment Act after an audience member pointed it out at an earlier meeting. He had believed only 21 days were required.

Layoff notices will be given March 23, which would have made them effective April 14 under the 21-day notice. City staff proposed extending the effective date to May 7 to account for the 45 days.

Others suggested reducing what had been a six-month lump-sum severance payment and making the layoffs effective at the end of the fiscal year. The firefighters would remain on paid administrative leave until that time.

“It’s a big benefit. Its gives them time,” said Scott Dix, an audience member and president of the firefighters union. He suggested with more time that some firefighters may even choose not to take the severance and just be laid off, preserving recall rights to the job for three years.

“The more people that go on layoff, the better for you,” he added.

Council member Simon Harding, a member of the task force, pushed for the extending the time firefighters have to make a decision on accepting a severance agreement or being laid off.