Proposal to quickly remove griffin patches from police uniforms sparks disagreement

WATERLOO — A proposal demanding the prompt removal of a former Waterloo Police Department logo kicked off a discussion rehashing the controversial process of retiring the griffin.
Councilor Pat Morrissey said Monday he will introduce a resolution at the next City Council meeting Sept. 7 to mandate the griffin logo “shall be removed from any and all Waterloo Police Department property by Sept. 30.” He said council members Sharon Juon and Jerome Amos back the resolution as well.
The griffin logo was officially retired Aug. 24, 2020, with the new logo — simply the words “Waterloo Police,” “vigilance” and “Est. 1868” — approved May 17, Morrissey noted.
“That was three months ago,” he said.
Morrissey noted police squad cars had been rewrapped and “look, quite frankly, very sharp,” but said “persons inside the police department” were otherwise “dragging this out” and “stonewalling” when it came to removing the old logo from uniforms, polo shirts, vehicles and other items.
He added he has secured “no less than 30 volunteers” and seamstresses to help the department remove the old patches, but if the department instead wants to get them professionally removed, he, Juon and Amos would volunteer to drive the clothing to and from the vendor.
“In the interest of the Waterloo community, in respect to the members of our community who have been harmed, the neutralizing design has been ordered and directed,” Morrissey said. “Righting a wrong, whether it be actual or perceived, is a decent human action to take.”
Councilor Margaret Klein called Morrissey’s resolution “an act of cruelty” toward a beleaguered department.
“The beat down of our police department continues,” Klein said. “They feel so disrespected that they are fleeing the career in record numbers across the nation.”
She also said the griffin logo looked “identical” to the logo used by Cedar Glen Pipes and Drums, a Cedar Valley bagpipe band Morrissey was involved in. Morrissey denied it was similar.
Councilor Jonathan Grieder noted he supported the police as well as residents of Waterloo who said the red griffin reminded them of a KKK dragon, saying it isn’t an either-or proposition.
“We hear it all the time that we’re making it divisive, but this issue has always been divisive for members of our community,” Grieder said. “The fact that you are not hearing it until last year is not their fault. They have been saying this.”
Grieder didn’t say whether he would support Morrissey’s resolution Sept. 7, but Juon noted she was “totally in support” of Morrissey’s and Grieder’s comments, and Amos agreed.