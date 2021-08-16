Proposal to quickly remove griffin patches from police uniforms sparks disagreement

“In the interest of the Waterloo community, in respect to the members of our community who have been harmed, the neutralizing design has been ordered and directed,” Morrissey said. “Righting a wrong, whether it be actual or perceived, is a decent human action to take.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Councilor Margaret Klein called Morrissey’s resolution “an act of cruelty” toward a beleaguered department.

“The beat down of our police department continues,” Klein said. “They feel so disrespected that they are fleeing the career in record numbers across the nation.”

She also said the griffin logo looked “identical” to the logo used by Cedar Glen Pipes and Drums, a Cedar Valley bagpipe band Morrissey was involved in. Morrissey denied it was similar.

Councilor Jonathan Grieder noted he supported the police as well as residents of Waterloo who said the red griffin reminded them of a KKK dragon, saying it isn’t an either-or proposition.

“We hear it all the time that we’re making it divisive, but this issue has always been divisive for members of our community,” Grieder said. “The fact that you are not hearing it until last year is not their fault. They have been saying this.”