WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Treasurer’s Office is expecting to mail property tax bills Monday.
Iowa law sets a Sept. 30 deadline for paying the first installment of real estate and mobile home taxes. Interest accrues at a rate of 1.5% monthly beginning Oct. 1.
Black Hawk County residents wishing to pay by mail will need a postmark date of no later than Sept. 30 and can make payment to Black Hawk County Treasurer; 316 East 5th St.; Waterloo, IA 50703. Include the payment stubs with the tax bill, and include a stamped, self-addressed return envelope if you want a receipt.
Payments can also be made with Visa, MasterCard or Discover credit cards or debit card. Such payments carry a non-refundable service delivery fee of 2.25% plus $1.50 per transaction for a credit card or $2 for debit card. The service delivery fee is retained by the credit/debit card company and web provider.
Real estate, mobile home taxes and special assessments may be paid online at www.iowatreasurers.org by credit card or electronic check. The transaction fees also apply for the credit card payments and an electronic check requires a 40-cent transaction fee. You can set up scheduled payments or recurring payments on this website too.
You can print a copy of your bill from the Black Hawk County website at www.co.black-hawk.ia.us under the assessor’s real estate mapping page.
The treasurer’s office in the courthouse is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Payments may also be deposited in the secured drop box located at the northeast corner of the courthouse. The Crossroads branch office is now closed due to technical problems.
Payment by guaranteed funds for redemption from tax sale must be in the treasurer’s office by 4 p.m. Sept. 30.
The Iowa Property Tax Credit Claim forms will accepted up to Sept. 30. You may qualify for this credit if your annual income is below $23,216 and you are over 65 or 100% disabled. Proof of disability is required.
For further information, call the office at 833-3013.
