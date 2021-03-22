Progress on the South Riverside Park shelter, but a local Facebook group doesn't see it that way

WAVERLY — Progress is being made on a new shelter in a park along the Cedar River, despite what some members of a private Facebook group may think, city commissioners said during their meeting Thursday.

Garret Riordan, leisure services director for Waverly, noted the City Council approved a $363,000 contract with Cardinal Construction of Waterloo to construct a new shelter at South Riverside Park, located at 319 First St. S.W. The original shelter was built in 1970.

Work is slated to begin on the new shelter between April and May, and Riordan said he hopes it’ll be done by June.

“There was a rumor there might be some trouble getting the steel we need to use for it,” he told the Leisure Services Commission. “If that’s the case, we’ll cut ‘em a little slack. It’ll get done.”

Chair Joel Johnson noted replacing the shelter, as well as renovating the Exchange Building on site, was a two-year process. The shelter’s progress was interrupted by bids that came in over budget as well as the coronavirus pandemic.