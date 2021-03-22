Progress on the South Riverside Park shelter, but a local Facebook group doesn't see it that way

WAVERLY — Progress is being made on a new shelter in a park along the Cedar River, despite what some members of a private Facebook group may think, city commissioners said during their meeting Thursday.
Garret Riordan, leisure services director for Waverly, noted the City Council approved a $363,000 contract with Cardinal Construction of Waterloo to construct a new shelter at South Riverside Park, located at 319 First St. S.W. The original shelter was built in 1970.
Work is slated to begin on the new shelter between April and May, and Riordan said he hopes it’ll be done by June.
“There was a rumor there might be some trouble getting the steel we need to use for it,” he told the Leisure Services Commission. “If that’s the case, we’ll cut ‘em a little slack. It’ll get done.”
Chair Joel Johnson noted replacing the shelter, as well as renovating the Exchange Building on site, was a two-year process. The shelter’s progress was interrupted by bids that came in over budget as well as the coronavirus pandemic.
Riordan noted the commission will start taking bids soon on construction on a plaza to go around the new shelter and Exchange Building. He said it’s also possible the north parking lot may be taken out, but that discussion will come later.
“Now, this spring, this summer, you’ll see the activity down there. Things will start to improve,” Johnson said. “I think, overall, the citizens are going to be happy with the way it’s going to turn out.”
New commission member Angie Brunssen said that wasn’t how Waverly citizens were talking about the projects on a private Facebook group, Waverly Iowa Online Townhall. The group has over 1,000 members.
“There’s kind of a lot of people that are like, ‘Oh my God, that’s a lot of money that we’re spending. I could build a shelter for half the price of what the bids are,’” Brunssen said.
“Welcome to leisure services,” Johnson said wryly.
Riordan said he avoids the page, and other commissioners agreed, including liaison and Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen.
“I think that it’s very helpful to have face-to-face conversations with people rather than try to get into Facebook debates,” Birgen said.
He added the people who have reached out to him had “a lot of incorrect pieces of information,” including that the Exchange Building had not yet been renovated and that phases of the shelter project had been skipped.
Commissioner Derek Solheim advised Brunssen that if she decided to weigh in on the discussions to steer people to Riordan to have their questions answered.
“The challenge is, as a commissioner, to not take a side but to be able to guide them to the facts,” Solheim said.