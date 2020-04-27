Profiles of Courage and Persistence: Vivian Smith

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Eighth in a series of stories in 2020 about inspirational Iowa women in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment allowing women to vote.

DES MOINES — Vivian Smith is recognized as one of the Buxton Women who were public advocates for women’s suffrage during the early 1900s. Ms. Smith believed that women’s right to vote would be beneficial to African Americans as well as whites.

She was a member of the Waterloo Suffragette Council and served as chair of the suffrage committee for the Iowa State Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs in 1917.

In addition to her direct work with the suffrage movement, Ms. Smith was also a talented violinist and singer and would often perform at meetings of the Iowa Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs.

She attended the Iowa State Teachers College at Cedar Falls (now known as the University of Northern Iowa) as the only student of color at the time, graduating in 1916. She became a teacher and taught in Illinois.

