First in a series of stories in 2020 about inspirational Iowa women in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment allowing women to vote.
Sue M. Wilson Brown was born Sept. 8, 1877, in Staunton, Va. Her parents were Jacob and Maria (Harris) Wilson, who came to Iowa, like many others, to mine coal. Sue attended and graduated from Oskaloosa High School, where she met her husband, attorney Samuel Joe Brown, a native of Iowa. They were married Dec. 31, 1902. The pair eventually settled in Des Moines.
Though she ultimately settled in Des Moines, she worked at the local, state and national levels to advocate for African-American women. Some of the clubs she helped establish were the Intellectual Improvement Club in 1906, Mary B. Talbert Club in Iowa City in 1914 and the Des Moines League of Colored Women Voters. She also worked as the editor of the journal of the Iowa Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs, the Iowa Colored Women. The IFCWC oversaw and assisted many African-American women’s clubs in Iowa. She would later preside over the IFCWC from 1915 to 1917.
While serving as president, Wilson Brown would lead efforts to provide African-American women students housing while at the University of Iowa, then known as State University of Iowa. She helped a great number of women safely access higher education.
In addition to these clubs and organizations, Wilson Brown and her husband also worked to establish a Des Moines chapter of the NAACP, of which they would become members. She would eventually become the first female president of the Des Moines chapter of the NAACP in 1925.
You have free articles remaining.
Wilson Brown was also an author. She wrote “The History of the Order of the Eastern Star Among Colored People” and “The History of Central Association of Colored Women.”
Sue M. Wilson Brown was an accomplished political activist, writer, suffragist and editor. She dedicated her time to many causes that included (but were not limited to) providing housing for female African-American students, leading African-American women’s clubs, civil rights, equity and women’s suffrage.
Courier Reporter Amie Rivers’ most memorable stories of 2019
Courier Reporter Amie Rivers' most memorable stories of 2019
From racial injustice to political candidates and everything in between, here are a few of my favorite stories from 2019.
Two UNI students, both of whom are interested in working with older adults in their professional lives, came up with this program to meet olde…
For years, black residents of the Cedar Valley have been saying that Waterloo and Cedar Falls aren’t welcoming to them, treat them differently…
Perhaps it's one of those anecdotes that people point to as part of the "worst place to be black," but this story goes a bit beyond that: The …
Covering politics for the past month -- meaning making it to every presidential candidate campaign stop that comes to northeast Iowa -- I've b…
Originally a Business Monthly story from 2018, I talked with University of Northern Iowa student Alex Smith about Smith's journey to become we…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.