Profiles of Courage and Persistence: Rowena Edson Stevens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

12th in a series of stories in 2020 about inspirational Iowa women in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment allowing women to vote.

Rowena Edson Stevens, born near Columbus, Wis., in 1852, graduated from Iowa State College in its second class. She taught school in Iowa and Nebraska. In 1876, she married John Stevens, a graduate of Iowa State College’s first class. The family lived in Ames and later in Boone.

Stevens became socially and politically active, founding and supporting charitable organizations, as well as playing a prominent role in the struggle for woman suffrage. She organized the Political Equality Club in Ames, serving as its president.

She also served as president of the Boone Equality Club and organized chapters in other cities. Stevens was president of the Benevolent Society in Ames for 12 years, Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Star in Ames, state Regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and on the board of the first hospital in Boone.