Profiles of Courage and Persistence: Mattie Woods

Tenth in a series of stories in 2020 about inspirational Iowa women in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment allowing women to vote.

Mattie Woods was likely born around August 1883. She was from Des Moines and lived there for most of her life.

Ms. Woods participated in the Buxton Family Parade in June 1916. The women, men, and children who participated in this parade marched in support of women’s suffrage.

Ms. Woods was also a member of Chapter 10 of the Order of the Eastern Star, one of the oldest sorority-based organizations African Americans participated in within the United States. She was also a musician and parliamentarian for the Iowa Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs.

