Profiles of Courage and Persistence: Mattie Woods
0 comments
Profiles of Courage and Persistence

Profiles of Courage and Persistence: Mattie Woods

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tenth in a series of stories in 2020 about inspirational Iowa women in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment allowing women to vote.

Mattie Woods was likely born around August 1883. She was from Des Moines and lived there for most of her life.

Ms. Woods participated in the Buxton Family Parade in June 1916. The women, men, and children who participated in this parade marched in support of women’s suffrage.

Ms. Woods was also a member of Chapter 10 of the Order of the Eastern Star, one of the oldest sorority-based organizations African Americans participated in within the United States. She was also a musician and parliamentarian for the Iowa Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News