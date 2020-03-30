Profiles of Courage and Persistence: Mary Jane Coggeshall 'mother of woman suffrage in Iowa'

Sixth in a series of stories in 2020 about inspirational Iowa women in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment allowing women to vote.

Dubbed by Carrie Chapman Catt as “The Mother of Woman Suffrage in Iowa” and “my greatest inspiration,” Mary Jane Coggeshall lived at the center of the Iowa suffrage movement for more than 40 years. Born in Indiana, she moved to Des Moines in early adulthood and lived there until her death at age 75. Coggeshall was a charter member of the Polk County Woman Suffrage Society and the Iowa Woman Suffrage Association, where she served as president for multiple terms between 1890 and 1905, and honorary president from 1905 through 1911.

A noted writer and orator, Coggeshall was renowned for her wit and humor in addition to her ability to clearly define her cause. In 1895, she was elected to the board of the National Woman Suffrage Association, the first ever from west of the Mississippi River and one of few Iowans to participate on a national level early in the movement. She marched in the Boone, Iowa, parade in 1908, gave speeches at NAWSA conventions in 1904 and 1907, and was the first editor of Iowa’s primary suffrage newspaper, the IWSA’s Woman Standard.

