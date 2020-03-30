Profiles of Courage and Persistence: Mary Jane Coggeshall 'mother of woman suffrage in Iowa'

Sixth in a series of stories in 2020 about inspirational Iowa women in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment allowing women to vote.
Dubbed by Carrie Chapman Catt as “The Mother of Woman Suffrage in Iowa” and “my greatest inspiration,” Mary Jane Coggeshall lived at the center of the Iowa suffrage movement for more than 40 years. Born in Indiana, she moved to Des Moines in early adulthood and lived there until her death at age 75. Coggeshall was a charter member of the Polk County Woman Suffrage Society and the Iowa Woman Suffrage Association, where she served as president for multiple terms between 1890 and 1905, and honorary president from 1905 through 1911.
A noted writer and orator, Coggeshall was renowned for her wit and humor in addition to her ability to clearly define her cause. In 1895, she was elected to the board of the National Woman Suffrage Association, the first ever from west of the Mississippi River and one of few Iowans to participate on a national level early in the movement. She marched in the Boone, Iowa, parade in 1908, gave speeches at NAWSA conventions in 1904 and 1907, and was the first editor of Iowa’s primary suffrage newspaper, the IWSA’s Woman Standard.
Speaking at a memorial service tribute for Susan B. Anthony in 1906, she concluded with a quote, “She came into the world crying while all about her laughed. She left the world smiling while all about her wept.”
Sadly, like Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, she would not live to see her decades of work come to fruition, but the mark she left on the suffrage movement in Iowa and the nation is indelible and widely recognized by her peers and by history.
Her contributions have been recognized posthumously by:
- The Mary J. Coggeshall Memorial Fund, a joint effort of the IWSA and the Men’s League for Woman’s Suffrage, dedicated to supporting efforts to pass a suffrage amendment to the Iowa Constitution.
- Induction into the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame, in 1990.
- A roadside marker honoring notable people from Des Moines, including Coggeshall, by the State Historical Society of Iowa and the Iowa Department of Transportation, in 1977.
- A book on her life featuring her speeches and writings, by her great-grandnephew Jake N. Ferris, and a paper by her great-granddaughter Cynde Coggeshall Fanter.
- An archive of Coggeshall’s papers — mainly speeches and writings — held by the Schlesinger Library of the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University.
