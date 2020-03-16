Profiles of Courage and Persistence: Helena Downey

Fifth in a series of stories in 2020 about inspirational Iowa women in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment allowing women to vote.

Helena, also known as Helen Jane Downey was born around 1875 in Ottumwa. She was married to Russell Downey, also an Ottumwa resident.

Ms. Downey was the first president of the Iowa branch of the National Association of Colored Women’s Club (NACWC), later known as the Iowa Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs. This Iowa club was founded under her leadership in 1902 at a convention in Ottumwa.

By 1903, there were eight clubs in the state of Iowa with more than 100 members. The Iowa Federation of Colored Women’s club was active in many aspects of the lives of African Americans in Iowa, and had active committees on suffrage, health, education, social service, and civics, among others.

Ms. Downey remained active in the Iowa Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs throughout her life, serving in numerous leadership positions, including President and later Honorary President.