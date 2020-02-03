Profiles of Courage and Persistence: Gertrude Rush

Third in a series of stories in 2020 about inspirational Iowa women in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment allowing women to vote.

Gertrude Elorza Rush (Durden), was born Aug. 5, 1880, in Navasota, Texas. She was the daughter of Frank and Sarah Durden (Reinhardt). Gertrude married James Buchanan Rush, a lawyer, Dec. 23, 1907.

Rush attended Des Moines College and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1914. She completed her third year of the study of law by way of correspondence with LaSalle University of Chicago.

Rush passed the bar exam in 1918 but she was denied admittance to the American Bar Association six years later in 1924. Despite this setback, she became the first African-American woman in Iowa to practice law, having taken over her husband’s practice after his death in 1918. She would remain the only African-American woman to do so until the 1950s.

Rush, along with four African-American men, founded the National Bar Association, created after a number of African Americans, including herself, were denied entry to the American Bar Association. The Des Moines chapter officially became chartered in 1925.

