Profiles of Courage and Persistence: Carrie Chapman Catt (1859-1947)

Second in a series of stories in 2020 about inspirational Iowa women in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment allowing women to vote.

Among the thousands of Iowa women and men who advocated for suffrage in the decades leading up to and following passage of the 19th Amendment, Carrie Chapman Catt is perhaps the best known.

Born Carrie Clinton Lane in Ripon, Wis., Catt grew up in Charles City, where her girlhood home is today a museum and historical landmark. She was founder of the national League of Women Voters and the International Alliance of Women, and served as president of the National American Woman Suffrage Association, succeeding Susan B. Anthony.

At the peak of her influence, Catt was one of the best-known women in the country.