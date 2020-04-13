Profiles of Courage and Persistence: Amelia Jenks Bloomer

In 1849, Amelia Bloomer was appointed assistant/deputy postmaster of Seneca Falls, becoming the first U.S. woman to hold such a position. Amelia later described her experience as a practical demonstration of a “woman’s right to fill any place for which she had a capacity.” In 1851, Amelia introduced Elizabeth Cady Stanton to Susan B. Anthony; Anthony & Stanton would soon lead the campaign for women’s voting rights. About that same time, Amelia and other activists began wearing Turkish trousers while traveling and giving speeches, stating it was more comfortable and better adapted to the active life women were leading. Although she did not create the costume, Amelia’s name has been forever associated with it and women’s dress reform. In 1853, Amelia and her husband hired a female typesetter to work at their offices in Ohio; however, the male typesetters refused to work with a woman. Several men quit and Amelia promptly hired more female typesetters to fill their jobs.

When Amelia & Dexter Bloomer moved to Council Bluffs in 1855, they helped establish the public-school system and a library; the couple was very involved in community and church activities. The Bloomers supported co-ed education and often housed teachers in their home, mostly young women; Amelia insisted women teachers should be paid the same as the men. Amelia is a noted early Iowa suffragist; she was the only Iowa woman to speak publicly for women’s rights before the Civil War. In 1856, Amelia gave a women’s suffrage lecture before the Nebraska House of Representatives and helped organize the Council Bluffs Temperance Society. In 1867, Amelia attended the National Woman Suffrage Association meeting in New York where she was elected one of its vice-presidents, a position she held until her death. She represented Iowa at the American Equal Rights Association meeting in New York City, 1869. In 1870, Amelia was instrumental in organizing a woman’s suffrage society in Council Bluffs and became its first president. Amelia attended the first annual meeting of the Iowa Woman Suffrage Association, serving as president from 1871-1873. In 1880, Amelia wrote the main portion of the chapter on Iowa in Volume 3 of The History of Woman’s Suffrage, published in 1887 by Susan B. Anthony, et al. Before her death in 1894, Amelia celebrated women getting the right to vote in Colorado. Amelia & Dexter Bloomer are buried in Fairview Cemetery, Council Bluffs.