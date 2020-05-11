Profiles of Courage and Persistence: Adeline Morrison Swain

Ninth in a series of stories in 2020 about inspirational Iowa women in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment allowing women to vote.
Adeline Morrison Swain was born in Bath, N.H., in 1820. Ms. Swain grew up privileged and was highly educated for a woman during the 1800s.
In 1846, at the age of 26, she married James Swain, a pharmacist, in Bath, N.H. By 1858, the Swains had moved to Fort Dodge and opened a mercantile and drugstore. In 1870, he built a large two-story building, with a meeting room for Adeline and other area women to hold fundraisers and events to assist others in need.
Ms. Swain’s interests included science, literature, art and women’s rights.
In 1869, after attending a lecture by Susan B. Anthony, Ms. Swain gathered women from Fort Dodge and surrounding areas for the first known suffragist meeting in Webster County. Thus began her lifelong struggle to bring the right to vote to women. She was known throughout Iowa for her efforts.
Swain and Susan B. Anthony eventually became friends, exchanging letters through the years. Swain also wrote articles for local newspapers on topics including women’s right to vote, spiritualism, culture and the Iowa Legislature.
Swain became one of the first women in Iowa to seek elective office at the local and state levels. She was also the first woman in Iowa to be nominated by a political party for such a distinction. In 1879 she was put forth by the Greenback Party to seek election for the County Superintendent of Public Instruction. In 1880 she lost that election, but came back in 1883 as the Greenback Party’s nominee for the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, losing a much closer race in 1884. She was elected a national delegate to the Greenback Party National Convention in Indianapolis to choose the party’s nominees for president and vice president.
As a former teacher and prominent leader, Swain demanded science, language and mathematics should be taught to all children, including girls. She conducted classes in her home to educate women (and men) in various subjects. She also painted and was selected study the grasshopper problem in Colorado.
Swain and her husband built a beautiful home in 1871. This home, which is on the National Registry of Historical Homes, is known as the Vincent House in Fort Dodge. Susan B. Anthony is said to have stayed in this home, where soirees were commonly enjoyed. Due to the economic downturn in the mid-70s, the Swains lost their home.
She was inducted into the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame in 2000.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.