Profiles of Courage and Persistence: Adeline Morrison Swain

Ninth in a series of stories in 2020 about inspirational Iowa women in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment allowing women to vote.

Adeline Morrison Swain was born in Bath, N.H., in 1820. Ms. Swain grew up privileged and was highly educated for a woman during the 1800s.

In 1846, at the age of 26, she married James Swain, a pharmacist, in Bath, N.H. By 1858, the Swains had moved to Fort Dodge and opened a mercantile and drugstore. In 1870, he built a large two-story building, with a meeting room for Adeline and other area women to hold fundraisers and events to assist others in need.

Ms. Swain’s interests included science, literature, art and women’s rights.

In 1869, after attending a lecture by Susan B. Anthony, Ms. Swain gathered women from Fort Dodge and surrounding areas for the first known suffragist meeting in Webster County. Thus began her lifelong struggle to bring the right to vote to women. She was known throughout Iowa for her efforts.

Swain and Susan B. Anthony eventually became friends, exchanging letters through the years. Swain also wrote articles for local newspapers on topics including women’s right to vote, spiritualism, culture and the Iowa Legislature.