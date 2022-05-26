Process gets underway for assessing Cedar Falls' housing needs

CEDAR FALLS — A “communitywide” housing needs assessment is being developed for the city of Cedar Falls.

The Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation has contracted with the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments and the University of Northern Iowa’s Institute for Decision Making at a cost of $44,550. Of that, $5,000 is a contingency fund.

The assessment was recommended by the Cedar Falls Racial Equity Task Force to the City Council, but councilors voted 5-2 to pull its $35,000 in funding from the fiscal year 2023 budget.

“It will be dramatically different” than the last assessment created in 1998 for Cedar Falls, said Brian Schoon, INRCOG director of development. Once finalized in early 2023, it will be applicable for five years.

“It will breathe new life into housing planning, and starts with identifying the needs through observation, data, focus groups, and surveys,” Schoon said. “The purpose is to get a handle on housing cost and type, what’s existing and what new housing is needed.”

It will be communitywide and look across all income strata. It also will help justify applications for grants and tax credits, like those sought through the state Workforce Housing Tax Credit Program and federal Community Development Block Grant Program. Additionally, it will help guide developers on what they should be building.

Employers will be solicited to participate in focus groups to share where employees live, said Schoon. If people are leaving Cedar Falls because of housing, the groups would help to find out where they’re going and why.

The general public will first become involved during those focus group meetings, said Schoon, tentatively scheduled to meet in July to early August. Input will also be solicited from real estate professionals and lenders, residential developers/builders, human service agencies, and landlords.

In addition, resident surveys are expected to be administered in September and October.

“Being at the very beginning” of the process, Schoon said, a steering committee has been formed.

In addition to INRCOG and Institute for Decision Making representatives, it includes Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Jim Brown; Katy Susong, chief executive officer and president of Cardinal Construction; Brian Wingert, a local developer with Structure Real Estate; City Administrator Ron Gaines; Community Development Director Stephanie Sheetz; and City Planner Michelle Pezley. Susong and Wingert are also board members of the Economic Development Corp.

A housing task force, which will help lead the process, will next be put together and could meet as soon as the third week of June, Schoon said. The chair of the Housing Commission, City Council members, Planning and Zoning Commission members, and finance and real estate industry leaders are some of the people who could be involved.

The Cedar Falls Racial Equity Task Force requested the assessment in October to help bring about more affordable housing options and greater variety.

“We were in agreement that historically there have been past policies and practices that may have contributed to where we are today, a city with limited affordable housing options and a community with limited diversity,” Lisa Evitts-Sesterhenn, a member of the task force, told the City Council.

It also was included in the city’s capital improvement program. However, the council delayed funding by pulling it during the final stages of the fiscal year 2023 budgeting process in an effort to make a minuscule reduction in the tax rate hike.

Councilors Simon Harding and Kelly Dunn voted against that budget cut.

But at least one of the councilors from the other side, Dustin Ganfield, was aware at the time of the vote that the Economic Development Corp. was interested in picking up the tab.

