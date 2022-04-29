Process begins for Bremer County property value reappraisal

WAVERLY – This month, the Bremer County Assessor’s Office, with the assistance of Cedar Rapids-based Vanguard Appraisal Inc., kicked off the process for reappraising all properties in its cities.

Market shifts, renovations or overall dilapidation may cause a property’s value to swing. And those values, in addition to the municipal-set levy and the state-set rollbacks, impact how much an owner pays in city, school and county property taxes.

Revaluation is a “big undertaking,” said Assessor Aaron Betts, and it hasn’t happened since 2002 for commercial or industrial properties and 2006 for residential properties.

“Our goal is to provide fair, equitable assessments for all properties,” said Betts. “We need to make sure we account for improvements, or houses where there was a lack of upkeep, or may have a newly finished basement.”

Owners can appeal if they feel the value is either not equitable or more than the market value. Notices of estimated market value will be sent soon after the process wraps up in early 2024 and new values will be effective for taxes due the fall of 2025 and spring 2026.

Part of the procedure involves the office notifying property owners of when they can expect a visit from a Vanguard inspector.

Commercial/industrial and multi-residential owners already were notified across the county, and those inspections started Monday in Waverly, said Betts. Waverly homeowners will be the next to get the notice, and it’s undetermined at this point the order of cities to follow.

When visiting a property, likely between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on a weekday, inspectors will review and collect exterior information, such as measurements, type of construction, age of structure and physical condition, as well as interior condition and the type and amount of finish.

If an owner is not present, an external review will be done. A door hanger will be left after the second attempt letting people know how they can assist with “listing” the interior of their property.

The Assessor’s Office said new market values will be estimated for every home, regardless of owner participation.

The Bremer County Conference Board, made up of officials from the three taxing bodies, approved an estimated $1.3 million contract with Vanguard for its services, said Betts. But the planning and budgeting for it began about a decade ago.

A complete sales analysis, a study of local construction costs and economic conditions will also be used in addition to the data from the collector’s inspection to arrive at a value.

If having any questions or concerns regarding the reappraisal project, the Assessor’s Office can be reached at: (319)-352-0145.

