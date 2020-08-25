Problems continue to plague Black Hawk County phone system

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Phone problems continue to plague county government offices, and officials are recommending people use email when they can’t call in.

Lines to the Black Hawk County Courthouse, the Pinecrest Building and the county jail have had sporadic problems since a devastating wind storm hit Cedar Rapids two weeks ago, said Rory Geving, the county's maintenance superintendent.

“We are seeing issues that range from busy signals to just plain ringing to forwarding issues … What we are seeing is one area might start working and then it will go out again,” Geving said.

At Pinecrest, the breakdown is causing delays with the Health Department handling information related to the coronavirus pandemic, Geving said. Last week, line problems with non-emergency number for the 911 dispatch center, which is housed in the jail basement, spurred officials to switch to another number.

County officials have been working with two communications carriers to find what they believe is a bad switch somewhere in the system, Geving said.

Authorities said people who are unable to reach a county office by phone should use email until the problem is resolved.

