Pro-police PAC endorses Margaret Klein for Waterloo mayor

WATERLOO — A pro-law enforcement political action committee has made its first endorsement in the November city election, backing the challenger to the current mayor.

Cedar Valley Backs the Blue PAC announced Tuesday it was endorsing City Councilor Margaret Klein for mayor. Klein is challenging Mayor Quentin Hart for the seat.

The endorsement wasn’t much of a surprise: The group has posted positively on its Facebook page about Klein and negatively about Hart, calling the latter a “hypocrite” with a “horrible political record,” as well as sharing a lip-sync video Hart made for My Waterloo Days in 2020 and saying it “disgraces the mayor’s office.”

It also called Hart a “radical mayor” and claimed it is “time to part with Hart” on billboards posted around downtown Waterloo this summer.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}