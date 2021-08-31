 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pro-police PAC endorses Margaret Klein for Waterloo mayor
0 comments
top story

Pro-police PAC endorses Margaret Klein for Waterloo mayor

{{featured_button_text}}
moller-photo

Officer Lynn Moller is shown in a photo that accompanied an article about his retirement in January 2010.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO — A pro-law enforcement political action committee has made its first endorsement in the November city election, backing the challenger to the current mayor.

Cedar Valley Backs the Blue PAC announced Tuesday it was endorsing City Councilor Margaret Klein for mayor. Klein is challenging Mayor Quentin Hart for the seat.

The endorsement wasn’t much of a surprise: The group has posted positively on its Facebook page about Klein and negatively about Hart, calling the latter a “hypocrite” with a “horrible political record,” as well as sharing a lip-sync video Hart made for My Waterloo Days in 2020 and saying it “disgraces the mayor’s office.”

It also called Hart a “radical mayor” and claimed it is “time to part with Hart” on billboards posted around downtown Waterloo this summer.

Cedar Valley Backs the Blue billboard

One of three billboards put up by the pro-police political action committee Cedar Valley Backs the Blue, which went up in downtown Waterloo in the summer of 2021.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“At a time when police morale is dangerously low and officers are fleeing the department in record numbers, Quentin Hart has ignored the concerns of the public and police officers,” Lynn Moller, chair of Cedar Valley Backs the Blue, said in a statement. “Despite the mayor’s attempts to lay blame at the feet of the city council and others, ultimately the buck stops with him. The current state of the police department stems directly from his failure to lead.”

“Police officers and their families know that Margaret Klein has their back,” added Rhonda Weber, treasurer of Cedar Valley Backs the Blue. “As a recent retiree, I’ve seen firsthand the decline of our police department and wholeheartedly believe the first step in restoring morale is electing a new mayor.”

The PAC had previously told The Courier it would refrain from making endorsements until after the filing deadline for candidates. Rhonda Weber, treasurer of Cedar Valley Backs the Blue, said the group had been “fielding a lot of emails and messages regarding who people should support in the election, so we decided it was time to take a stand” in making an endorsement.

“In the case of the mayor’s race, the choice is pretty cut and dry,” she said.

Moller said the PAC plans to meet with City Council candidates this month and will announce additional endorsements at that time.

+2 
Margaret Klein mug New

Klein

 Courtesy photo
0 comments
4
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Hochul: NY schools to require masks this fall

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter covering Waterloo, Black Hawk Co. and politics

UNI political communications/journalism grad. Alum of The Calumet (MCC), The Northern Iowan (UNI), Fergus Falls (Minn.) Daily Journal and KWWL. 4-time award-winner while at The Courier. Interested in exposing wrongdoing and holding power to account.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News