Pro-police PAC endorses Margaret Klein for Waterloo mayor

WATERLOO — A pro-law enforcement political action committee has made its first endorsement in the November city election, backing the challenger to the current mayor.
Cedar Valley Backs the Blue PAC announced Tuesday it was endorsing City Councilor Margaret Klein for mayor. Klein is challenging Mayor Quentin Hart for the seat.
The endorsement wasn’t much of a surprise: The group has posted positively on its Facebook page about Klein and negatively about Hart, calling the latter a “hypocrite” with a “horrible political record,” as well as sharing a lip-sync video Hart made for My Waterloo Days in 2020 and saying it “disgraces the mayor’s office.”
It also called Hart a “radical mayor” and claimed it is “time to part with Hart” on billboards posted around downtown Waterloo this summer.
“At a time when police morale is dangerously low and officers are fleeing the department in record numbers, Quentin Hart has ignored the concerns of the public and police officers,” Lynn Moller, chair of Cedar Valley Backs the Blue, said in a statement. “Despite the mayor’s attempts to lay blame at the feet of the city council and others, ultimately the buck stops with him. The current state of the police department stems directly from his failure to lead.”
“Police officers and their families know that Margaret Klein has their back,” added Rhonda Weber, treasurer of Cedar Valley Backs the Blue. “As a recent retiree, I’ve seen firsthand the decline of our police department and wholeheartedly believe the first step in restoring morale is electing a new mayor.”
The PAC had previously told The Courier it would refrain from making endorsements until after the filing deadline for candidates. Rhonda Weber, treasurer of Cedar Valley Backs the Blue, said the group had been “fielding a lot of emails and messages regarding who people should support in the election, so we decided it was time to take a stand” in making an endorsement.
“In the case of the mayor’s race, the choice is pretty cut and dry,” she said.
Moller said the PAC plans to meet with City Council candidates this month and will announce additional endorsements at that time.