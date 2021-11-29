Prison admin becomes Cedar Fall's code enforcement officer after predecessor left unhappy with higher-ups

CEDAR FALLS – Longtime Bremer County jail administrator Adam Spray has been hired as Cedar Falls' new code enforcement officer after his predecessor was disciplined and later resigned in lieu of termination.

Former code enforcement officer Greg Rekward, in his resignation letter obtained by The Courier, accused higher-ups of being unfair in handling certain nuisance properties and having “inept managerial and leadership abilities.”

Before taking the Cedar Falls job, Spray had worked as county jail administrator -- a position paying $60,129 annually -- for a decade, confirmed Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett.

Pickett said he will continue working there as a part-time correctional officer/jailer for $22.92 per hour.

Spray began his new role in Cedar Falls on Nov. 15, according to Building Official Jamie Castle. He will report to Castle and make $25.50 per hour.

“His job is to respond to complaints and proactively look for issues, while helping people understand the rules in place,” Castle said last week.

A resident can report a complaint at City Hall, or submit one at: www.cedarfalls.com/requesttracker.aspx.

Castle took on the bulk of code enforcement responsibilities in an “all hands on deck” approach after Rekward left about two months ago.

She presented the city’s recommendations for four nuisance properties during condemnation hearings at the City Council meeting Nov. 15. A majority of councilors voted in favor of a Thursday deadline for property representatives to submit abatement plans.

The position was created in April 2019. Before that, the responsibilities were handled by a public safety officer.

Spray was named Rekward’s successor after being interviewed and scoring the highest in anonymous civil service testing. He beat out seven other candidates. His selection does not require City Council approval.

“He was the best fit for the position based on his qualifications,” said Castle, who noted Spray had previous experience in code enforcement.

Courier archives show Spray was a Cedar Falls reserve officer prior to 2010. Pickett noted Spray applied for the code enforcement job when it was first created in 2019.

He said Spray didn’t provide a specific reason for stepping down, but noted the new job was a better fit for his family given that the jail administrator role requires someone to be available at all hours.

Rekward’s departure

After more than two years with the city, Rekward, in his 2,700-word resignation email to city officials, said he enjoyed the "rewarding" role of code enforcement officer.

But he felt compelled for “the overall betterment of the city and the next person who occupies this position" to share his thoughts about Castle and Community Development Director Stephanie Houk Sheetz, who heads the department overseeing the code enforcement division, and expose “some weakness and/or overreach of power."

Sheetz and Castle declined to comment on an employment-related matter. Reached by telephone, Rekward also did not wish to comment.

“It’s when code enforcement began to get bullied that the position lost its luster. When unwritten policy continued to change, began to show up on written disciplines, and when verbal became the unwritten policy that fluctuated from case to case, and week by week,” he said. “... I could read the writing on the wall that my days were numbered. In my view, code enforcement should be placed under the police department or the fire department, due to their unbiased ability to enforce and understand legalities.”

A Jan. 30, 2020, employee counseling form obtained by The Courier details a “significant number of errors” in some of Rekward’s past work that his department supervisors said could have been “avoided through better note taking or slowing down and reviewing the work before sending it.”

A March 23 disciplinary report stated Rekward was placed on a three-day unpaid suspension March 24, 25 and 26 because of multiple issues surrounding notification letters, efficiency, accuracy and follow-through.

The notice to Rekward stated that “failure to improve your performance may result in termination of your employment.”

Rekward disagreed with a mandate that he must never directly communicate with the mayor or City Council without Castle or Sheetz’s consent: “When asked why, the answer was because there will be certain things, we do not want them to know how things are handled. We also do not want them to use the position of Code Enforcement.”

Rekwards contended it is beneficial to keep the officials informed. The disciplinary notice, signed by Castle, notes “Greg should always consult with Jamie and/or Stephanie prior to responding to emails to elected officials unless they are calling as a citizen regarding their own property.”

Rekward also provided a list of examples when he disagreed with his supervisors and felt it was wrong to have been told to take disciplinary action against properties.

He contends he was told to levy points against a property on Clay Street with “overflowing trash,” but “not to worry about” another one on the same street where a complete remodel was being completed without permits.

Castle reportedly made “a simple phone call and told (Rekward) it was cleared up,” Rekward said of the explanation of why the property without permits resulted in no action.

In addition, he said 53 rental properties needed new pavement in October 2019. He wrote: “It was decided to only send a partial list of 27, to the properties that Stephanie decide upon. When I asked why not the entire list, her reply was we do not want to deal with the other owners at this time -- they can have more time.”

“So, I prepared the letter for the 27. The next week I was told to not send the letters at all by Jamie Castle, because Stephanie and she had decided it was too close to the upcoming election," he said. "They did not want to upset landlords this close to the election for Mayor (Jim) Brown.”

In the end, he sent legal notices to 53 properties, although he was later told that 27 letters were supposed to be sent, as opposed to the entire list -- an example of “verbal demands fluctuating” and the “constant change of direction of order leading to misunderstanding.”

The counseling form, dated Jan. 30, 2020, notes 43 notices were sent out by Rekward when only 28 should have been, because those 28 were "significantly past their due dates.”

In his letter, he also alleged there were cases of planning and zoning oversights being responsible for code violations and conflicts.

