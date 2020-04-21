Primary voting begins Thursday — from home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Early voting begins Thursday for the June 2 primary election, and state and county election officials are encouraging Iowans to vote from home to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

“Casting an absentee ballot from home is the best method during this pandemic,” Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate said, adding that security measures in the process ensure integrity of the absentee ballot.

To that end, Pate’s office is mailing nearly 2 million absentee ballot request forms to active registered voters. As of Monday, there were 1,994,576 active voters — 639,315 Democrats, 627,639 Republicans and 727,622 not affiliated with either party.

To cast a ballot in an Iowa primary, a voter must be registered with a political party. No-party voters, including those who identify with non-party political organizations such as Libertarians and Greens, may request a Republican or Democratic party ballot. Their registrations would then be changed to that political party.

The forms should arrive in Iowans’ mailboxes next week and will include prepaid postage for returning them to a county auditor’s office.