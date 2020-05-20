Primary election deadlines approaching

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- County Auditor Grant Veeder has issued the following notices for the primary election to be held on June 2.

TO REQUEST AN ABSENTEE BALLOT BY MAIL DEADLINE: The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is Friday. Absentee ballot request forms must be received in the Election Office by the deadline of 5 p.m. Friday, or no ballot will be mailed. A ballot request form may be found at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf. Forms were also mailed to all active registered voters by the Iowa Secretary of State.

Pre-paid return postage is provided for all ballots returned by mail to the Election Office. A mailed ballot must be postmarked on or before Monday, June 1, or it will not be counted. Postmarks are not always affixed by the Post Office, so mail your absentee ballot early enough so that it arrives by Election Day. Even if the ballot is postmarked on time, mailed ballots must also be received in the Election Office by the receipt deadline of noon, Monday, June 8. Ballots received after the receipt deadline cannot be counted.