Primary election deadlines approaching

WATERLOO -- County Auditor Grant Veeder has issued the following notices for the primary election to be held on June 2.
TO REQUEST AN ABSENTEE BALLOT BY MAIL DEADLINE: The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is Friday. Absentee ballot request forms must be received in the Election Office by the deadline of 5 p.m. Friday, or no ballot will be mailed. A ballot request form may be found at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf. Forms were also mailed to all active registered voters by the Iowa Secretary of State.
Pre-paid return postage is provided for all ballots returned by mail to the Election Office. A mailed ballot must be postmarked on or before Monday, June 1, or it will not be counted. Postmarks are not always affixed by the Post Office, so mail your absentee ballot early enough so that it arrives by Election Day. Even if the ballot is postmarked on time, mailed ballots must also be received in the Election Office by the receipt deadline of noon, Monday, June 8. Ballots received after the receipt deadline cannot be counted.
ABSENTEE VOTING AT THE COURTHOUSE: Absentee ballots are available at the Fifth Street entrance of the Courthouse at 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo. This entrance is usually locked for security purposes and will only be used for absentee voting. A doorbell has been installed for voters to summon Election Office staff. Parking on that side of the block is reserved for voting. Ballots may be voted there 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through June 1. Voting will be open until 5 p.m. on Friday and May 29, and also from 8 am. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 30. There will be no voting on Memorial Day, May 25.
VOTER PRE-REGISTRATION DEADLINE: The last day to pre-register at the Election Office for this election is Friday before 5 p.m. Any new or moved voter who registers before the deadline will not be required to show proof of residence at the polls. Voter registration forms may be found at www.sos.iowa.gov or www.co.black-hawk.ia.us.
Following the deadline and on Election Day, any new voter and any voter who has moved from outside the county will be processed using the requirements of Election Day Registration and must provide proof of residence and identity.
Election Day Registration
A person who is eligible to register to vote may do so on Election Day at the polling place for the precinct in which the person lives. The person must complete a voter registration form, sign an oath, and provide acceptable proof of both identity and residence. The most common example of an acceptable form of identity and residence is an Iowa driver’s license that is not expired and shows the person’s address on Election Day. Other acceptable forms of identity may be found at www.sos.iowa.gov or www.co.black-hawk.ia.us.
Polling places for the primary election have been reduced from 62 to seven. The combined precincts and their locations will be included in a later news release. To see them now, go to this page on the county website: https://www.co.black-hawk.ia.us/211/Current-Elections. Or contact the Election Office for these and other questions at (319) 833-3007 or election@co.black-hawk.ia.us.
