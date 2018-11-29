CEDAR RAPIDS -- Just 410 days before Iowa’s first-in-the-nation precinct caucuses, Progress Iowa will host four potential candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination.
The four — South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon, U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, and New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang — will speak at Progress Iowa’s annual holiday party Dec. 20 at the Temple for the Performing Arts in Des Moines.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the program starts at 6:15. Tickets are $50 each and available at http://progia.us/holiday2018.
The potential presidential candidates will be joined by the first two Iowa women elected to the U.S. House, Abby Finkenauer and Cindy Axne of the 1st and 3rd Congressional Districts, respectively.
“We’re thrilled to welcome a great group of progressive leaders to Iowa,” said Matt Sinovic, Progress Iowa executive director. “It’s going to be a fun night and provide a lot of energy for progressives after the midterm election. And with this lineup, we know we’ll be fired up heading into the new year.”
Although the Progress Iowa event will be the first gathering of multiple potential candidates for the 2020 nomination since the midterm election, it won’t be the first visit by likely candidates since the midterms.
In fact, Swalwell was in Des Moines and Dubuque the weekend following the election. Yang made his sixth trip when he visited the University of Iowa in mid-November. And Maryland Rep. John Delaney is scheduled to be in Sioux City on Sunday.
Merkley and Buttigieg also have made previous trips to Iowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.