DES MOINES -- Iowans joke that the closing of the polls Tuesday marks the start of the 2020 first-in-the-nation presidential caucus campaigns.
That doesn’t surprise Iowa’s lone — for now — congressional Democrat, 2nd District Rep. Dave Loebsack.
“Without mentioning any names, as you might imagine, since Tuesday night I’ve been contacted by a number of people,” he said Thursday. “That process is going to start very quickly.”
In fact, the next phase of the 2020 race gets underway with two Democratic hopefuls heading back to Iowa soon.
Iowa native Eric Swalwell, a California U.S. House member, will appear Saturday in Des Moines — 450 days before the caucuses — and Andrew Yang is returning Nov. 16 to Iowa City.
Swalwell, who placed a full-time operative and a team of volunteers in the state in early September to assist with Iowa congressional campaign operations, will meet with the Asian & Latino Coalition from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Capitol.
Andrew Yang, a serial entrepreneur and 2020 Democratic hopeful, will make his sixth visit to Iowa for a presentation at the University of Iowa. That will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Iowa Memorial Union Black Box Theater, 125 N. Madison St., Iowa City.
Swalwell, who campaigned in Iowa for former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley ahead of the 2016 caucuses, has been back a handful of times for himself and Iowa Democratic candidates.
In his third term, Swalwell, 37, has drawn attention as one of his party’s leading voices in the congressional investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Yang, 43, founded Venture for America, a national public service fellowship for recent college graduates to help local businesses revitalize the economy.
President Barack Obama recognized him as a 2012 Champion of Change and as the 2015 Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship.
Yang’s platform focuses on solutions to problems being faced by typical Americans, including the implementation of the Freedom Dividend, a $1,000-a-month payment with no strings attached for Americans between 18 — if they’ve graduated high school — and 64.
