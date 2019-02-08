WATERLOO — Presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, will hold a community roundtable event this afternoon in Waterloo.
Booker will be at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center at 120 Jefferson St. at 1:30 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m. The event is open to the public.
Several local leaders including Iowa House Rep. Ras Smith and Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart will be at the event. The event is one week after Booker announced his intention to run for president Feb. 1. He is joining one of the most diverse presidential primary fields in U.S. history.
