WATERLOO — Cedar Valley residents watched Democratic presidential candidates fight it out in Detroit over two nights of debates this week.
One Waterloo legislator got an upfront look.
Rep. Ras Smith was invited by presidential hopeful and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke as a guest to the debate.
“Our country’s hungry for leadership,” Smith said.
Smith said he isn’t necessarily supporting O’Rourke, despite being his guest. Smith is watching and learning as much as he can to make an informed decision before the upcoming Iowa caucuses.
“I still think with 20-plus candidates out there campaigning it’s still too early,” Smith said. “We have a very diverse group in age and experience and background and ethnicity. It’s the most diverse pool we’ve had.”
Smith would like to see more issues important to everyday Iowans brought up during the debate.
“There wasn’t a whole lot of talk about agriculture, conservation and water quality,” Smith said. “Those debates were so high level that they may have missed some of the things we’re really focused on in the heartland.”
Presidential candidates are missing an opportunity to gain support by not focusing on agricultural issues, Smith said. “If you look at communities across this nation our rural and urban communities no longer have different issues.”
Access to medical care, social and economic status and stagnate wages are universal issues across the United States, Smith said.
You have free articles remaining.
The debates were more contentious than Smith would’ve liked, but toward the end he saw a unifying message.
“I do believe going forward we need to do a better job of getting our points across,” Smith said, noting 15-second responses made it difficult to understand candidate’s positions.
The discussion on health care left Smith wanting more.
“The average Joe isn’t really able to get substance from the conversation thus far,” Smith said. “You shouldn’t need a degree to be able to understand what the health care policy’s going to be.”
Lea Ann Saul, Black Hawk County Republican Central Committee chairwoman, watched both debates and was skeptical about how the presidential candidates will pay for some of their ideas.
“What tree grows all this money? Because I want one,” Saul said. “The government doesn’t make money, they take your money and give it to others.”
None of the candidates impressed Saul.
“Let them keep debating, (President Donald) Trump’s going to win, Republicans are going to win,” Saul said.
Smith hopes the candidates consider the bigger picture as the presidential election and the Iowa caucuses get closer.
“The president is a very different role than a senator or a congressperson,” Smith said. “You have to give people hope.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.