Presidential debate in Iowa last big spotlight before caucuses

And many Iowa Democrats say they remain undecided or willing to have their mind changed.

With the debate taking place just 20 days before the caucuses, a candidate’s performance could help sway some of those undecided voters and shake up the group of leaders or help a second-tier polling candidate like Klobuchar or Steyer to surge.

“(Iowa Democrats) know who their top candidates are. They know who they’re still considering. So a debate like this potentially allows voters to see the candidates in a new light, reintroduce themselves to some of the things they like or dislike about the candidates in this setting, as opposed to in a high-school gym, to see how it translates onto a national debate stage,” Caufield said. “As (Democrats) begin to settle on their final choice this final debate, I think, could move some voters. The question is how many and how far.”

The debate will be the last, big audience for the candidates, said David Anderson, a political science professor at Iowa State University.