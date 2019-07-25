WATERLOO — A number of presidential candidates have opened up campaign offices in Waterloo and more are on the way.
In February presidential hopeful and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney opened an office at 10 W. Fourth St., and since then at least three other candidates have opened offices.
“We’re excited to have them all in Black Hawk County,” said Vikki Brown, Black Hawk County Democratic chairwomen. “It sheds light on Black Hawk as a diverse county and will help bring candidates across the finish line.”
Sen. Elizabeth Warren opened an office June 25 at 630 Sycamore St. Sen. Bernie Sanders opened an office July 12 at 1712 W. Fourth St., and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke opened an office earlier this month at 313 E. Fifth St.
Sen. Cory Booker and Sen. Amy Klobuchar have plans to open offices soon. So far no presidential campaign offices have opened in Cedar Falls.
