WATERLOO -- Billionaire, former hedge fund executive and presidential candidate Tom Steyer is visiting the Cedar Valley Monday.
Steyer, 62, will make stops at the University of Northern Iowa and SingleSpeed Brewing Co.
His first stop will be at UNI at 10:15 a.m. in Maucker Union's Presidential Room to meet with students, later he'll visit SingleSpeed at 11:50 a.m. for a meet and greet with Black Hawk County Democrats.
Steyer will also make stops at Elkader, Manchester and Cedar Rapids on Sunday.
He made his debate debut on Tuesday, and is the most recent Democrat to announce his intention to run for president.
