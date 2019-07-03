CEDAR FALLS --- Democratic presidential candidate and Ohio congressman Tim Ryan shared an education reform plan at Maucker Union’s Elm Room at University of Northern Iowa on Wednesday.
Ryan, 45, focused on K-12 education systems and the general struggles surrounding that environment in regards to low-income families.
“Over 50% of our kids in the United States, public school kids, are low income … When you are low income you bring a number of adverse experiences … circumstances that cause trauma,” Ryan said.
Around 20 community members filled the room as Ryan laid out four main points to address and improve issues concerning overall student performance, starting with the well being of teachers.
Ryan wants to ensure teachers have proper salaries through tax credits as well as support their physical and mental well being.
From dietary needs to mental health, Ryan stressed the importance of a holistic approach to student health. This would involve integrating healthier meals, emotional support and more parental engagement, making it "a real community school initiative," something Ryan called "a 21st century approach to our schools."
“These are national problems," Ryan said, responding to a question concerning his thoughts on federal government involvement at the city school district level. "It’s in our national interest to make sure we are investing – that’s the broader idea.”
Ryan said small towns that can’t afford to put money into these initiatives need the help.
“If you don’t have a tax base, it’s the old, ‘Pull yourself up by your bootstraps,’ and you don’t have any boots,” Ryan said. “We’ve got to help these communities … I think that’s a national interest.”
By incorporating social, emotional and cognitive skills into curriculum, Ryan also hopes to provide students with the tools to succeed and propel them to set goals and gain character development. He further hopes to provide classes to prepare students up for the future, such as home economics and makerspaces, which assess students through things like projects and portfolios.
An audience member pointed out how the Malcom Price Laboratory School, which had a whole foods program, project based learning programs and met mental health needs was torn down by a “Republican-controlled legislature," and asked how to get dual-partisan support behind an initiative like this.
“Show them,” Ryan said, “because there will be schools and states and communities that will embrace this and run with it … You just continue to build it out and let people know this is working.”
Steffany Kroebger and Elizabeth Sutton tagged team a question about support for children once they walk out of the school yard, and what can be done to mitigate the need for social support systems in schools.
Sutton said even if schools become a safe space, there is still the question of what happens when they go to a home that doesn't have the same support.
“We need support for broken systems,” Kroebger said, “because those kids all go home somewhere.”
Ryan said by giving children the skills in the classroom, “...they go home with tools in which to deal in the environment and I think this is how you change the neighborhood.”
“It’s a super important contribution to start these conversations,” Sutton said. “The question is, how then do you go about solving those issues?”
Ryan said his focus throughout his campaign, concerning education, is to have those discussions.
“I’m talking about…how we close the door on this age of anxiety to start healing - these broken systems, the division - by really coming together and having an honest conversation around that.”
Ryan also stopped at TechWorks in Waterloo following his talk at UNI.
