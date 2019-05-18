WATERLOO -- Presidential candidate and New York Sen. Kristen Gillibrand will be in the Cedar Valley the Memorial Day weekend.
This is Gillibrand's first first to the Cedar Valley.
At 4 p.m. Saturday she'll visit Scratch Cupcakes in Cedar Falls, then head to Locals Bar and Grill in Waterloo at 6:30 p.m.
On May 26, she'll attend the 11 a.m. service at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Waterloo.
