WATERLOO -- Presidential hopeful and California Sen. Kamala Harris will return to Waterloo on Sunday.
She'll hold a town hall at the Union Missionary Baptist Church at 209 Jackson St. at 6:45 p.m.
The last time Harris was in Waterloo she campaign for Cedar Valley Democrats during the 2018 midterm election. This time she'll be campaigning for her presidential bid.
Before she comes to Waterloo she'll be at the Iowa Democratic Party Hall of Fame in Cedar Rapids. She'll be joining almost every other Democratic presidential contender that afternoon.
