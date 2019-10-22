WATERLOO — Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and presidential candidate Julian Castro is planning his second visit to Waterloo on Wednesday and will stop in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
Castro will hold a criminal justice town hall at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Waterloo at Jubilee United Methodist Church, 1641 E. Fourth St., and have a meet and greet at the University of Northern Iowa’s West Gym at 11 a.m. Thursday.
