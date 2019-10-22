{{featured_button_text}}
033119tn-julian-castro-2

Presidential candidate Julian Castro is welcomed by a crowd Sunday at the Black Hawk Democratic headquarters.

 THOMAS NELSON Courier staff writer

WATERLOO — Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and presidential candidate Julian Castro is planning his second visit to Waterloo on Wednesday and will stop in Cedar Falls on Thursday.

Castro will hold a criminal justice town hall at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Waterloo at Jubilee United Methodist Church, 1641 E. Fourth St., and have a meet and greet at the University of Northern Iowa’s West Gym at 11 a.m. Thursday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments