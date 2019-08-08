WATERLOO — Presidential candidate and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, 67, spoke to constituents in Waterloo on Wednesday.
Hickenlooper was the first of many presidential candidates coming through the Cedar Valley this week.
He stopped at SingleSpeed Brewery Co. and talked to 40 diners in the brewery’s outdoor patio.
Several of the questions Hickenlooper answered involved education and whether he would work to make college more affordable.
One of the questions came from John Peterson, a university admissions counselor.
“Are you willing to take a pay cut?” Hickenlooper asked Peterson in response to his question on affordable tuition.
“I am not someone who is going to borrow the money and worry about it later,” Hickenlooper said.
Hickenlooper suggested the federal government take on student loan debt.
“Without an expanding middle class democracy is at risk,” he said. “Education is the single best anti-poverty program we’ve ever had.”
Hickenlooper announced his intention to run for president in March. Prior to running he helped open a brewery in Denver, Colo., and eventually became mayor of Denver before being elected governor of Colorado. This is the largest and most diverse crowd of Democratic presidential candidates. Hickenlooper qualified for the first two presidential debates in June and July, but has yet to qualify for September’s.
For many Iowans, including Peterson, education is an important issue. Peterson, who recently moved to Iowa, said he would like to see more candidates focus on education issues during presidential debates.
“I really think there should be a discipline for those that choose to take out a loan for their education, but at the same time they shouldn’t be paying sky rocketing interest loans,” Peterson said.
Peterson hasn’t decided on which candidate he’ll support during the Feb. 3, 2020, Iowa caucuses.
“It’s early,” Peterson said.
