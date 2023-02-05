CEDAR FALLS — The capital improvements program didn’t come together as quickly as expected by some involved in the process.

Now that the five-year outlook for millions of dollars in potential projects has been finalized, the City Council on Monday will be introduced to preliminary information about the fiscal year 2024 budget, which comes with its own set of challenges.

A 5:50 p.m. finance and business operations committee meeting will be convened at City Hall, 220 Clay St.

Operating expenditures and debt as well as the one-time costs planned for in the CIP from July 1 to June 30, 2024, may be discussed while the council decides where to dedicate funds. In many cases, future council action will be required to move forward with spending for the larger projects.

The budget comes with complications as state legislators weigh a bill that could change the residential rollback, or the percentage of a property’s assessed value that can be taxed by municipalities.

The city initially estimates $430,000 could be lost in general fund revenues, on top of other headaches coming as a result of the last minute change at the state level to correct an “error” sparked by previously passed legislation.

The residential rollback has fluctuated up and down the last several years, meaning the tax burden on homeowners has shifted. According to council documents, more than 78% of the properties in Cedar Falls are residential, meaning “any changes in the rollback factor has a major impact.”

City officials might share how much in property taxes they expect to levy as well as the actual rate used to determine the impact per thousand dollars of valuation.

In a typical year, the rate and budget have to be finalized by March 31. That deadline may change because of the challenges associated with the state’s residential property rollback.

Right now, the rate is proposed at about $11.65 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, versus the $11.51 approved last year. The previous year had the rate at $11.38.

In addition to the tax rate and residential rollback, officials will take into account a 2% increase in assessed property valuations across the city while formulating the annual budget.

At the 7 p.m. meeting, the council will consider approving the “terminal leave of absence, resignation, and mutual release agreement” with Fire Chief John Bostwick, as well as taking action on:

A $24,000 agreement with OPN Architects, Inc. for architectural design, master plan development and cost estimates on the future rebuilding of the Hearst Center for the Arts.

A developer’s site plan for a 6,050 square-foot retail building in the commercial plaza at 930 Viking Road.

Plans relating to $724,625 in improvements, including a new traffic signal at Hudson Road. and West Ridgeway Avenue as well as landscaping improvements at two Prairie Parkway roundabouts, one at Prairie View Road, and the other at Brandilynn Boulevard.

Plans for the estimated $442,200 “Oak Park Sanitary Sewer Repair Project,” involving the installation of a lift station along Minnetonka Drive, as well as the installation of piping and other related work. The project has failed to attract bidders in the past.

An amended agreement with Berry, Dunn, McNeil & Parker, LLC related to a request for proposals for new finance and community development software after only receiving one response. It would execute an additional $21,350 in services related to the eventual procurement of the software.

Supplemental agreement related to a contract with Snyder & Associates, Inc. for additional platting and engineering services, not expected to exceed $8,000, for the extension of Technology Parkway as part of the West Viking Road industrial park expansion.

Several referrals for future discussions by the Public Works Committee.