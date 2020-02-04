Precinct leaders describe issues reporting caucus results

The party released its first batch of official results at 4 p.m. Tuesday, roughly 19 hours after most caucuses ended Monday night. And even that information was incomplete, representing only 62 percent of all precincts.

For some precinct leaders, the problems began right from the beginning.

Linda Langston, chair of Cedar Rapids Precinct 25 at the Veterans Memorial Building Armory, wasn’t even able to download the app, perhaps because too many people were trying to access it in the hours before the caucuses, she said.

“If they had sent an email out a week ago telling you to download it more than four days before the caucuses,” it might have worked better, she said. “People thought it would be instantly there.”

Precinct 25 leaders waited on hold for about three hours to report their results by phone around midnight, Langston said.

One precinct leader didn’t bother to try the app in the first place.

Marty O’Boyle, the mayor of Eldrige and a veteran caucus-goer, reported the results from two precincts. O’Boyle said he didn’t bother to use the app; he decided to phone in the results.

“The app didn’t fail me. I didn’t use it,” O’Boyle joked.