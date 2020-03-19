Potential impasse on fire agreement may cause Janesville to pull out of aid pact

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Beenblossom’s concerns relate to the Cedar Falls City Council’s decision to reorganize its public safety department and eliminate traditional firefighter positions. The city’s eight remaining employees in that job were immediately replaced with public safety officers, which are police or firefighters cross trained to work in either division of the department.

That raised questions for him about the amount of experience PSOs have and the city’s staffing levels during emergency situations.

Despite his initial misgivings, Beenblossom stuck with the 28E agreement after officials from Janesville and Cedar Falls met March 5. They came out of the meeting vowing to preserve the arrangement supplemented with the memorandum to clearly define roles and ensure safety.

Since then, he said, “we have received 2 different ‘rough drafts’ of a possible MOU agreement. I feel that neither draft properly addressed the manpower that the City of Cedar Falls is willing to commit to for a mutual aid response to Janesville Fire Rescue if requested.”