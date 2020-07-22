Potential conflict nixes mental health care contract

MASON CITY -- The appearance of a conflict of interest will delay the creation of a mobile crisis team for mental health and substance abuse emergencies.
Members of the County Social Services board voted 19-1 Wednesday to reject the proposal submitted by their former director, Bob Lincoln.
Lincoln resigned last month to work for Elevate Housing, the organization planning to set up the crisis team and community-based stabilization center at Pillar of Cedar Valley in Waterloo.
Elevate would have been paid up to $528,000 annually for the services.
"It looks a little funny," said board member Chris Watts, who represents Cerro Gordo County. "I want to be more transparent. I want to be more fair."
Board members voted unanimously to request proposals from all service providers interested in a contract to provide 24-hour emergency response in Black Hawk, Grundy, Tama, and Butler counties.
"I think it would be wise to put a new (request for proposals) out," said board member Mark Campbell, of Webster County. "I think it would be fair and most transparent to put it back out for everybody to look at."
County Social Services is a 19-county region in north Iowa that pools funds from its member counties and the state and coordinates mental health care services for residents in the region.
The region is mandated by law to provide mobile crisis teams for mental health emergencies by July 1, 2021. Law enforcement leaders have been pushing for the units to help keep those in need from landing in jail.
Only five of the 19 counties in the region have a mobile response unit now. County Social Services sought proposals last fall from mental health care providers to serve other counties but received no offers.
Lincoln is now the program director for Elevate, which received a $4 million federal grant to provide services that fill gaps in mental health care. That grant along with the County Social Services funding would have set up the crisis team and stabilization center.
"We're very anxious," Lincoln said. "We're ready to go. We've got the dollars to ramp up."
But the plan drew opposition from at least one Waterloo-based mental health services provider.
Tom Eachus, executive director of Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center, wrote a letter to County Social Services voicing concerns that Elevate had not consulted with other service providers and would duplicate some existing services.
Eachus also said the per capita payment Elevate was seeking from County Social Services was not offered to other providers when the original request for proposals went out last fall.
"The timing of the proposal from Elevate Housing does not appear to be a coincidence, and I believe there may be a conflict of interest as a result," Eachus said.
Lincoln said he respected the board's decision but said Elevate's mission was to enhance and add service to residents, not to take away from existing agencies.
"It's to connect folks," he said. "It's not to compete with our strong provider networks."
Craig White, Black Hawk County's board representative, urged Lincoln and Eachus to talk with each other before the next proposals are submitted.
"I think they need to get together and talk through some of this stuff too so there is more transparency on this," White said.
