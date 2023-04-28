WATERLOO — Bringing attention to high turnover and staffing shortages in the mail system, local postal workers briefly demonstrated in downtown on Friday.

More than a score of U.S. Postal Service employees, members of American Postal Workers Union, joined in the nation-wide call to action to address staffing shortages they said are leading to a dangerous and hostile work environment.

“We need help. People aren’t getting trained, and it’s causing service problems. We have a lot of delayed mail,” said Debby Szeredy, executive vice president of APWU.

“When you are short staffed, the work environment gets a little more hostile at times. We need staffing to move the mail, and we also need staffing in the facilities,” said Arrion Brown, national support services director for the APWU.

Szeredy said many of the issues began about two years ago with plans to consolidate operations at regional mail centers. She said the concept results in carriers adding two to four more hours to their routes.

“We are again fighting that issue. … They started to consolidate, and that just screwed the whole system up, and that really hurt us as workers because we have pride in serving our customers and our communities,” she said.

Ideally, she added, the union would like to see postal operations dialed back to the 2012 service standards.

“That is when we had our best times,” Szeredy said.

According to union officials:

An audit report from the USPS Office of Inspector General on turnover in “non-career,” new hire, workforce released this month found a turnover rate of 58.9% in 2022, an increase from 38.5% in 2019. The two main reasons for turnover cited in the OIG report were a lack of respect from supervisors and too many hours on the job.

USPS’s own data show a 12.5% decrease in the number of retail counter clerks who staff post office retail counters and distribute mail to letter carriers. The figure fell from 79,182 in 2006 to 69,298 in 2023. While mail volume has decreased in that timeframe, package volume has surged from 1.2 billion in 2006 to 7.2 billion at the end of 2022.

Wait times for customers have increased since 2018 to today, according to a recently released study by the Postal Regulatory Commission. The PRC report also singled out sorting facilities that handle both mail and packages as the site of “staffing challenges.”

At the same time, the USPS is delivering mail and packages to more locations, a 12.8% increase in delivery points from 2006. Today the USPS delivers to 164.9 delivery sites, an increase of 18.7 million from 2006.

The Postal Service has tried to address staffing problems by creating more career track positions, but there has been little gain in real numbers.

