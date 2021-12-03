Post-runoff election audit shows 'perfect match' of results

Black Hawk County on Thursday conducted its required post-election audit of a voting precinct following the Nov. 30 Cedar Falls runoff election. The hand count of the votes at the Hearst Center in Cedar Falls was a perfect match to the results recorded on election night.

The Iowa Secretary of State chooses a precinct at random the day after the election. The audit requires county auditors to supervise a hand count of the top race on the first ballot style in that precinct and compare the results to the voting machine count from election night.

In Black Hawk County, the Secretary of State chose Ward 4, Precinct 2 of Cedar Falls, where 168 votes were cast. Both the machine count from Tuesday night and the hand count Thursday morning showed the following breakdown:

Rob Green: 103

Dave Sires: 64

Write-in: 1

Overvotes: 0

Undervotes: 0

Total Votes: 168

County Auditor Grant Veeder said the audit is proof of the reliability of the election system in Iowa.

“This is one of numerous safeguards to the system,” he said in a news release, “but it is especially significant because it is proof after the fact. It shows that the system worked the way it was supposed to.”

Three precinct election officials conducted the count under the supervision of Elections Manager Karen Showalter.

Questions about the post-election audit and other election matters may be directed to the Election Office at (319) 833-3007 or election@blackhawkcounty.iowa.gov.

