WATERLOO -- Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, won’t be making a decision on running for president until March, at least.
On Friday evening, he and his wife, Connie Schultz, made a stop in Waterloo at the TechWorks Campus during his Dignity of Work tour through Iowa.
Brown, 66, was elected to the Senate in 2006, after serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, as Ohio’s secretary of state and in the state legislature.
Six months ago he never thought he’d be a candidate for president, Brown said.
After the November 2018 elections Brown started to see how Democrats haven’t been mentioning working families, he said.
“People just aren’t talking about workers,” he said. “Democrats have to talk to workers, all workers, whether you swipe a badge or whether you punch a clock or whether your working for tips or on salary.”
At a minimum Brown hopes that Democrats make the dignity of work part of their campaign, he said. The dignity of work is a trade and tax policy that creates jobs in the United States.
“President (Donald) Trump’s new tax law gives a 50 percent-off coupon if you shut down production in Waterloo, Cedar Falls or Dubuque,” Brown said. “That’s a betrayal of workers, that’s a betrayal of our communities.”
Brown started his tour in Eastern Iowa because he wanted to start in small towns, he said.
“I’m not trying to speak to big rallies,” Brown said. “I wanted to see more small town, medium-size cities in Iowa because those areas have too often been ignored by Wall Street when it makes investment decisions and been ignored by the legislature.”
Brown also reacted to the U.S. withdrawal from the decades old Nuclear Arms Control Treaty established to put constraints on competing nuclear arms races.
“I don’t even pretend to understand the president’s relationship with (Russian President Valdimir) Putin,” Brown said.
Brown met with local legislators, Sens. Jeff Danielson, D-Waterloo, and Bill Dotzler, D-Waterloo, Rep. Bob Kressig, D-Cedar Falls, as well as Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, Vikki Brown, Black Hawk County Democrats chairperson, TechWorks Campus employees and University of Northern Iowa officials during his visit.
“It’s an excellent opportunity to see the depth and wealth of knowledge that he has with regards to additive manufacturing and his concern for working families in our community,” Hart said.
Danielson was also excited to see more people getting involved in the coming 2020 presidential race.
“We need to churn butter in more places and everywhere in order for people to hear what Democrats care about,” Danielson said.
Both Iowa and national Republicans have criticized Brown’s tour.
"By partaking in the Democrats' turbocharged race to the left, Sherrod Brown is bound to alienate Iowans as much as every other Democrat who’s already made the trip to the Hawkeye State,” said Republican National Committee Spokesperson Michael Joyce. “Brown's 'Dignity of Work' tour has nothing to do with fighting for hard-working Iowa families, and everything to do with Brown's own political ambitions."
On Thursday, Sherrod made his first stop in Cresco. Friday he went through Clear Lake, Perry and ended in Waterloo after his tour. Later in the evening he held a meet and greet at Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz’s house.
On Saturday, he’ll continue his tour through Dubuque and end in Clinton.
