DES MOINES -- If sports betting is to be made legal in Iowa, there is no shortage of agencies and organizations that want a piece of the action.
State legislative leaders heard from those groups Wednesday in meeting at the Iowa Capitol that ran well over 2 hours.
Iowa casinos, the Iowa Lottery, Iowa horse racing and three professional sports leagues each made their pitch to legislative committee leaders as lawmakers consider whether to legalize sports betting in Iowa.
“Today was a great first step in the process: listening to Iowans, listening to stakeholders, hearing the pros and cons from the four different proposals out there,” said Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, who chairs the Senate State Government Committee.
Committee leaders in the House will hear the same proposals today.
Senate leaders will take the information they were given Wednesday and produce a sports betting bill, which they will introduce and run through the full legislative process.
“We still have a long way to go, but today was a great first step,” Smith said.
Smith said the new bill could be a mixture of the four proposals, or could lean heavily on one of them. He said it is too soon to tell what that legislation will look like.
Each of the four groups at Wednesday’s meeting made the case for its involvement in sports betting in Iowa -- if it is legalized.
- Iowa Lottery officials said retail stores across the state have expressed interest in being able to sell sports betting games just like they do lottery tickets. Lottery officials said they bring to the table entrenched experience in gaming and employing regulation and safeguards.
Other entities like casinos would not be prohibited from also hosting sports betting under the lottery’s proposal. States like Delaware have sports betting at both casinos and in the lottery, Iowa Lottery officials said.
“Retailers large and small have expressed they want the option of sports wagering or sports lottery,” said Mary Neubauer, with the Iowa Lottery.
- With two decades of experience in gaming and regulation from a state gaming commission, Iowa’s casinos said they make an ideal steward of sports betting.
“We believe this is the ideal, workable solution,” said Wes Ehrecke, president and CEO of the Iowa Gaming Association, which represents 19 state casinos.
- The organization that represents horse racing in Iowa made a similar pitch about experience with gaming and regulation.
The Iowa Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association would be the sole operator of sports betting in Iowa, under its proposal.
“We’re a known quantity in Iowa,” said John Moss, the association’s executive director. “We want to bring everybody along.”
- The professional baseball, basketball and golf leagues had their own wish list, including an additional fee to protect the leagues’ "integrity" as gambling expands.
The pro leagues also requested input on which in-game bets -- often called proposition or “prop” bets -- can be legally offered and a requirement that whomever hosts sports betting purchase data from the leagues to determine the winners and losers of those prop bets.
“We want to ensure both leagues and regulators have the tools to ferret out corruption,” said Chris Rants, who was lobbying on behalf of the pro sports leagues.
The proposal also contained a mechanism that would legalize gambling on daily fantasy sports websites like DraftKings and FanDuel.
