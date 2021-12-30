 Skip to main content
Portion of Hess Road could be renamed LaPorte

WATERLOO — Out-of-towners navigating to a campground near the city’s water park and soon-to-be theme park may shortly have a slightly easier time figuring out what street they’re on.

The Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended changing a portion of Hess Road to LaPorte Road during its meeting this week.

LaPorte Road turns into Hess Road at the bend after Grimm Street, and it’s that section of road south to East Shaulis Road that the city wants to rename. The final decision will be made by the City Council.

Only the portion that begins at Grimm Street, behind Crossroads Center, and continues south to East Shaulis Road will be renamed.

“We’re requesting that to be renamed LaPorte Road for less confusion, especially once the theme park opens,” said John Dornoff, city planner.

He noted only two properties on that section of roadway would need to change addresses. One is the Lost Island Waterpark KOA Resort, at 4550 Hess Road, whose owners Dornoff said were “in full support” of the name change. The other is a residence attached to the campground.

The remaining Hess Road, which runs south all the way to Payton Road where it turns into X Avenue, will keep its name.

