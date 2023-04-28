CEDAR FALLS — A chain fried chicken restaurant is slated to be built in Cedar Falls before the end of the year, according to engineers representing the developer.

Franchisee Asif Poonja, doing business as Jam Investments, is working to bring a Popeyes to the empty lot at the southeast corner of Brandilynn Boulevard and Winterberry Drive off Viking Road in the Pinnacle Prairie area.

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-0 to recommend the application for the new 3,048-square-foot restaurant, with a double-lane drive thru and 27 parking spaces, be approved by the City Council at its May 15 meeting.

The entrance would connect to a shared access way off Winterberry Drive.

Poonja is responsible for building Popeyes throughout Iowa, and one is already located in Waterloo on Lowe’s Boulevard.

The only hiccup that could have delayed the plans, near Discount Tire and Collins Community Credit Union, was over a mural to be painted on the back of the building.

But that didn’t prove to be a serious complication or lead to consideration of denial of the application. The exact contents of the mural weren’t disclosed but engineers say it has to do with the business.

“It’s on the north side of the building, but that is technically the backside of the building. And, typically, the backside of the building is not an attractive side of the building,” said Commissioner David Hartley. “So it would be an improvement for everyone passing by on the streets and the retail that’s behind it to allow that mural on there versus it just being the plain side of the building.”

Another lot remains undeveloped next door to the east, adjacent to Brandilynn Boulevard and Prairie Parkway.

