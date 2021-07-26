Capitol digest: A roundup of Capitol and state government news items of interest

It was two steps forward and one back for Iowa farmers worried about ongoing drought conditions in northern parts of the state. A favorable period of precipitation has given way to a warmer, drier weather pattern in much of Iowa this week, raising concerns as corn and soybean fields reach the part of the growing season that requires more moisture for optimum crop development, said State Climatologist Justin Glisan.

“We did see improvement,” Glisan noted, but added, “we’re obviously getting into a dry stretch of days so we won’t see any improvement this week in the drought depiction map. We could see some degradation if this warm and dry pattern takes hold for several weeks.”

Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig said he’s getting reports of “moisture-stressed crops, especially in the drought region” of northern and central Iowa that has had a prolonged period of precipitation deficits. According to the weekly crop report issued Monday, topsoil moisture levels are rated 53% short to very short and subsoil moisture levels at 60% short to very short with the highest deficits in northwest Iowa. Iowa’s corn condition currently is rated 65% good to excellent while soybeans are 61% good to excellent.