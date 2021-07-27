Capitol digest: A roundup of Capitol and state government news items of interest

VOTER REGISTRATION UPDATE: More than 500,000 Iowans have registered to vote since January 2015, according to the Iowa Secretary of State’s office. And 321,535 out of those 504,113 new registrants used the state’s online voter registration system that launched in 2016.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says Iowa consistently is one of the top 10 states in the nation for voter registration and voter participation.
Iowans needing to register to vote or update their information may visit https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterinformation/voterregistration.html
WORKER READINESS SUMMIT: The statewide Future Ready Iowa Summit focused on “Transforming Education for the Workforce” will be Sept. 16 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.
The summit — presented by Gov. Kim Reynolds’ STEM Advisory Council — will focus on connecting Iowa educators and employers to expand work-based learning and computer science as critical aspects of STEM education.
STEM advocate Emily Calandrelli — host and co-executive producer of the hit Netflix series “Emily’s Wonder Lab” — will provide the keynote lunch address along with presentations by Reynolds and her STEM Council co-chairwoman Diane Young, owner and director of technical services at Foundation Analytical Laboratory.
The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., is free and open to the public. To register, visit www.iowastem.org/2021STEMSummit
BROADBAND DEADLINE: The latest Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant round application period is set to close at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Providers must have applications completed and submitted through the Iowa Grants System by that time in order to be eligible for consideration.
This is the largest broadband grant in Iowa history. During the 2021 legislative session, the Iowa Legislature saw fit to fund the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant program with $100 million, keeping in line with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ initiative to provide universal broadband access to Iowa by 2025.
The grant program began accepting applications on July 1.
MONUMENT PRESERVATION: The Capitol Planning Commission reports that as of June 30, about $123,000 was raised through donations and state Capitol gift shop sales for the preservation of monuments on the Iowa Capitol grounds.
In 2016, the Legislature approved matching every dollar raised through private fundraising with $1 of state funds up to $100,000. That added about $61,000 to the preservation fund.
The commission expects donations to increase as the volume of tours increases.
AD TARGETS HINSON: Tax March is running a $400,000 television and online ad campaign in Cedar Rapids and Waterloo areas calling on Iowa 1st District Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson to raise taxes on big corporations and the rich in the upcoming economic packages.
The ad is part of a larger national campaign aimed at Washington lawmakers to target billionaires. It also urges Hinson to support additional tax cuts President Joe Biden has proposed for Iowa families.
Based on polling in 15 Democratic-held battleground U.S. House districts, Tax March says that even voters in conservative-leaning districts overwhelmingly support increased taxes on big corporations and the rich.
Since demanding former President Donald Trump release his tax returns in 2017, Tax March has evolved into a progressive coalition with labor unions and advocacy groups calling for economic justice, with a focus on taxing the rich.
LOEBSACK ENDORSEMENT: Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack has endorsed former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer’s bid for the 2022 Democratic U.S. Senate nomination.
“Abby is one of the hardest workers I have ever seen, and I don’t say that lightly,” said Loebsack, who retired after seven terms in the House. “Abby knows it’s never about her — it’s about the people she is fighting for. She knows what working people have gone through, because working Iowans are family to her.”
Incumbent Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley “has lost his way, forgetting the people of this state,” Loebsack said. “I know Abby has the grit and determination to stand up for us every day and improve the lives of working people.”
A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday, July 27, 2021: