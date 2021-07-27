Capitol digest: A roundup of Capitol and state government news items of interest

AD TARGETS HINSON: Tax March is running a $400,000 television and online ad campaign in Cedar Rapids and Waterloo areas calling on Iowa 1st District Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson to raise taxes on big corporations and the rich in the upcoming economic packages.

The ad is part of a larger national campaign aimed at Washington lawmakers to target billionaires. It also urges Hinson to support additional tax cuts President Joe Biden has proposed for Iowa families.

Based on polling in 15 Democratic-held battleground U.S. House districts, Tax March says that even voters in conservative-leaning districts overwhelmingly support increased taxes on big corporations and the rich.

Since demanding former President Donald Trump release his tax returns in 2017, Tax March has evolved into a progressive coalition with labor unions and advocacy groups calling for economic justice, with a focus on taxing the rich.

LOEBSACK ENDORSEMENT: Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack has endorsed former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer’s bid for the 2022 Democratic U.S. Senate nomination.