Capitol digest: A roundup of Capitol and state government news items of interest

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is accepting public comments to be included in the upcoming Cedar River Water Trail Plan. Comments regarding river use, safety concerns and improvement suggestions can be sent through a form at http://iowawatertrails.org/water-trail-development or by emailing the planning team at cedar_river_water_trail@jeo.com before Oct. 1.

Water trails are state-designated local waterways for recreational opportunities. Through a community-based planning process, the Cedar River Water Trail in Mitchell County will improve river safety, highlight access points and focus on the area’s history, culture and wildlife.

To receive state designation, a water trail plan must be created to provide an overview of the river, including a detailed map with access points and distances.

Presentations from these meetings conducted last October can be found at http://iowawatertrails.org/events/. Three free public events will be held this summer, including a guided, interpretational float down the Cedar River on Saturday, a booth at Stacyville Brat Daze on July 31 and at the Mitchell County Fair Aug. 4-8.

INMATE DIES: Ular Lee Winfun, 66, who was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder from Lee County, died Monday in a hospice room of the Iowa State Penitentiary at Fort Madison. His sentence began Feb. 4, 1977.

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Tuesday, July 20, 2021:

