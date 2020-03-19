Polling shows tight race in Iowa’s 1st District

DES MOINES — More than seven months ahead of the 2020 election, Republicans are touting polling that indicates they may be able to flip a U.S. House seat in Iowa.

A poll of 400 Iowa 1st District voters found that freshman Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer of Dubuque and GOP challenger, state Rep. Ashley Hinson of Marion, are virtually tied.

“This poll confirms that Iowa voters are not fooled by Abby Finkenauer’s empty rhetoric,” said Bob Salera, spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, which commissioned the poll of 400 voters in the 20-county northeast Iowa congressional district. “Finkenauer’s support of Nancy Pelosi’s socialist agenda is massively unpopular back home and will cost her a seat in Congress.”

The Republican poll, conducted March 3-5 by Public Opinion Strategies, showed Finkenauer leading Hinson 45 percent to 44 percent with a 4.9 percent margin of error.

Brooke Goren, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokeswoman, was dismissive of the poll.

